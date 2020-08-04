Nov. 22, 1921-Aug. 1, 2020
Rose Merrill (Lawrie) Snyder was born November 22, 1931 to James and Helen Lawrie in Springfield, Ohio. As a youth, Rose was studious in nature and joyfully serious in temperament. Rose was an active member of her Methodist Church in Springfield and she graduated from Springfield High School in 1949.
She then married her church buddy, life-long best friend, and high school sweetheart, Paul E. Snyder, on June 15, 1949 and they made their home on naval bases as assigned. They started their family with a surprise set of twins and settled into making a life together with their girls.
After a cross country move to Oklahoma, they crafted a new life, added more girls to the family and dedicated their time, energy, and finances to Valley View Church of the Nazarene, First Church of the Nazarene: Tulsa, and Will Rogers United Methodist Church. They were active in the life of each congregation and were well known to many children and youth for their exciting Children's Church programs full of music and puppets, and then as leaders in choir, adult Christian Education, and United Methodist Women.
Later in life, Rose renewed her passion for health care and graduated from Hillcrest School of Nursing in 1978. She started as an aide on the neurology floor and ended up working for years as a head nurse in neurology and rehabilitation health at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She would fulfill her passion for continuing education by teaching in Hillcrest's extended education department. She left Hillcrest to continue her health care career working for PRN as a liaison for rehab patients. She worked tirelessly to get the best care for those all and spent many years trying to navigate the obstacles between the patients and the services they needed. Her dedication to health education continues even in death, as she donated her body to medical research.
Rose lived her life as a strong, wise and passionate advocate. She loved Jesus Christ, John Wesley and her family and friends deeply. When she spoke, in a classroom or around the dining room table - everyone listened. Especially her beloved husband, Paul, who has adored his "Rosie" since they became a pair, being the tag-a-longs siblings to their two older brothers. Her presence and legacy lives on in all the lives she touched and motivated through the years.
Rose departed from her earthly bonds on Friday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved of 71 years, Paul; her four daughters, Lucinda Thomas, Lorretta Miller, Laura (Lewis) Kelley, and Leah (Gary) Sixkiller; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by many of her loved ones and is now reunited with them in eternity.
Due to our current environment there will be no in-person Memorial Service for Rose at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to give in memory of Rose M. Snyder to the United Methodist Women Legacy Fund. (https://www.unitedmethodistwomen.org/)
