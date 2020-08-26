Roger Snavely passed away on August 20, 2020 surrounded in love. Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne; son, Thomas (Kate) of Roseville, Minnesota; daughter, Megan (Justin) of Southlake, Texas; and grandchildren, Johnathan, Samantha, Jack, Alex and Henry. He is also survived by his brothers, Joseph (Karen) and Frank (Marilynn) Kajder. Roger was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harry and Sarah Snavely. He graduated from Willoughby South High School and Ohio University. He ended his career in 2014 as the VP of Operations Midwest at Valmont Industries in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Roger loved travelling, golfing, cooking, reading and studying history. Education was especially important to him and he instilled in his children and grandchildren the value of always learning and improving themselves. The family asks for memorial donations to go to the Saint Francis Hospice Program (6600 South Yale Avenue, Suite 350, Tulsa, OK 74136). We are forever grateful for the kind and compassionate care he received from the Saint Francis Oncology and Hospice Teams. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux at 4001 E. 101st St., Tulsa. Special thanks to Dr. Janjua and Rev. Msgr. Gaalaas for giving Roger hope and a peaceful farewell. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

