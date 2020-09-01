Roger D. Hudson was born June 12, 1955 in Tulsa, OK and passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Roger was the youngest of 7 children and grew up where strong Christian values and hard work ethics were a way of life. He graduated from Webster High School in 1973. Like his father and his older brother, Roger worked as a plumber after high school. He studied hard and worked even harder because he wanted to become a successful contractor and own his own business. Roger met Linda Chance in 1974 and they married in August of 1975. They recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Roger was an extremely generous man his entire life and he loved helping people. When he married Linda, he worked countless extra hours so she could graduate from nursing school at The University of Tulsa. Fulfilling their shared dream, they went into business as Hudson Plumbing in 1983. Soon after, they added heating and air conditioning to their business and have experienced success for nearly 40 years. Roger was proud to have his children working for him, and always demanded excellence as he showed them "the Hudson way". He valued his employees, was respected by his peers, and was well known for solving complex problems with ease and precision. His values and high business standards live on as his children carry on his business that always meant so much to him. Roger lived a life of service to his community, freely giving his time and expertise to his church, his children's schools, serving as a member of the board of education at Allen Bowden for over a decade. He was active in Boy Scouts and coached Little League baseball. He most enjoyed spending time at the lake with Linda and fishing with his grandchildren. Roger was an honest man who always showed a genuine concern for the welfare of others. He will be greatly missed. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, L.R. and Floy Hudson; and his sister, Wilma Jean Blair. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Sarah Shibley (Seth); son, Richard (Hollie); and son, Blake (Caylee), all of Sapulpa; 9 grandchildren, Peter, Isaac, Samuel and Mary Shibley, Conner and Olivia Hudson and Charlie, Graham and Hayden Hudson; brother, Lawrence Hudson (Jerri); sisters, Alice Reed, Patricia Crone (Bill), Brenda Moore, and LaDonna Lesher Thiltgen (Wayne). A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 1401 E. Taft Avenue, Sapulpa, OK 74066. Ninde Funeral Director, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com
