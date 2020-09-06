Robert E. Mahoney was born July 22, 1936 to Michael and Wilma Mahoney in Tulsa, OK, passed on August 29, 2020. He was the youngest of four children, a graduate from Will Rogers High School and retired from Boeing Aircraft after 34 distinguished years of service.
Bob was preceded in death by his second son, Bradley and his wife, Stacy and sister, Mary Jane McDaniel. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne; daughter, Kelly; son, Bobby and his wife, Tracey and son, Gregory; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Shannon, Braden, and Rylee; two great grandchildren, Madison and BrookLynn; brothers, Bill and Don; and many other loving family members and friends.
https://www.garykelleyafs.com/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.