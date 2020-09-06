 Skip to main content
Robert E. Mahoney
Robert E. Mahoney was born July 22, 1936 to Michael and Wilma Mahoney in Tulsa, OK, passed on August 29, 2020. He was the youngest of four children, a graduate from Will Rogers High School and retired from Boeing Aircraft after 34 distinguished years of service.

Bob was preceded in death by his second son, Bradley and his wife, Stacy and sister, Mary Jane McDaniel. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne; daughter, Kelly; son, Bobby and his wife, Tracey and son, Gregory; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Shannon, Braden, and Rylee; two great grandchildren, Madison and BrookLynn; brothers, Bill and Don; and many other loving family members and friends.

https://www.garykelleyafs.com/

