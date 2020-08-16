Robert Holt, 67, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died peacefully at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. "Bob" was born on April 18, 1953 in Tulsa, OK, to Chester and Ruth Holt. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1971 and earned a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Arkansas in 1975. He spent over forty years working for Dow Chemical followed by Coastal Chemical until his retirement in 2015. Bob was a faithful member of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tulsa, OK, where he served as an Elder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved to travel around the country and the world with family and friends to pursue his passions. He was also a fierce croquet player, using his home-made croquet mallet to wreak havoc across the backyard course. Like his parents, Bob had a green thumb and was a skilled gardener as well as cook, hosting countless family dinners. In addition to helping make memories, he was excellent at catching memories, always having his camera in his hands. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ed and Wade. He is survived by his Godchildren, Alex and Ryan; and numerous cousins, who loved him like a brother. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private family service will be held. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com

