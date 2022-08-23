Rites set for Tulsan Keith Rapp, longtime state appellate judge

Judge Keith Rapp of Tulsa, the longest-serving member of the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, died Aug. 16.

He was 88.

A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. A reception will follow at Fort Gibson Community Center.

Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rapp, who was reelected to a six-year term in 2020, had been a member of the court for 38 years, first being appointed in 1984 by Gov. George Nigh.

Among multiple honors, he received a 2016 Judicial Excellence Award from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

He won his 2020 retention election with a 64% favorable vote.

“Judge Rapp was truly a scholar and a gentleman,” Chief Justice Richard Darby of the Oklahoma Supreme Court said in a statement announcing his death. “His years of judicial experience and his kindness to everyone will be remembered and missed by his colleagues at the Court of Civil Appeals and all members of the Oklahoma judiciary.”

Starting out as an aerospace engineer involved in some of NASA’s highest profile projects, Rapp soon switched to law and graduated from the University of Tulsa Law School. He was a district judge before his appointment to the state Court of Civil Appeals.

He started out his legal career as a public defender in Tulsa. He also served as a city prosecutor in Broken Arrow, a municipal judge in Bixby and an alternate municipal judge for the city of Tulsa.

Rapp, who later added a master’s of law from the University of Virginia, was a member of the Tulsa County and Oklahoma Bar Associations, along with the bar associations of the U.S. Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was active in the Tulsa community and served on the Tulsa Arts Council Advisory Board.

A native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Rapp was a Navy veteran and longtime reservist. He served with the Navy Reserves until 1994, when he retired as a Judge Advocate General Corps commander.

Although comparatively short compared with his tenure on the bench, Rapp’s aerospace career came at an eventful time.

An engineer specializing in guidance and navigation systems, he had parts in some of the era’s top space missions, including NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and SkyLab projects.

Rapp was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Rapp.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; three children, Joe Rapp, Liz Harris and Kathy Carlsen; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be sent to Creek Pet Adoption, 12 Honeybear Lane, Kellyville, OK 74039.