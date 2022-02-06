Rites set for Tulsa WWII vet J.W. Caywood, who helped liberate the Philippines

J.W. Caywood, a Tulsa World War II veteran who helped liberate the Philippines from Japan, receiving a Silver Star and other medals for his contributions, died Jan. 27.

He was 97.

A service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at New Life Baptist Church in Claremore. A graveside service and military tribute will follow at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Caywood was featured in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series in 2018.

A staff sergeant and squad leader with the Army’s 24th Infantry Division, Caywood received a Silver Star and two Bronze Stars for courageous actions. He was also wounded twice, earning two Purple Hearts.

The seventh of 10 children, Caywood was originally from Wagoner but moved to Tulsa after high school. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 and would go on to serve in the Pacific.