Rites set for Tulsa WWII vet J.W. Caywood, who helped liberate the Philippines

J.W. Caywood, a Tulsa World War II veteran who helped liberate the Philippines from Japan, receiving a Silver Star and other medals for his contributions, died Jan. 27.
He was 97.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at New Life Baptist Church in Claremore. A graveside service and military tribute will follow at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Caywood was featured in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series in 2018.
A staff sergeant and squad leader with the Army’s 24th Infantry Division, Caywood received a Silver Star and two Bronze Stars for courageous actions. He was also wounded twice, earning two Purple Hearts.
The seventh of 10 children, Caywood was originally from Wagoner but moved to Tulsa after high school. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 and would go on to serve in the Pacific.
He was part of the second invasion wave at Leyte in the Philippines, and his first medal, a Silver Star, was awarded for his actions during an assault on a hill, which were a vital factor in its success, according to the medal citation.
During his combat experiences, Caywood was wounded twice from exploding shrapnel. He was hospitalized briefly both times but then sent back to his unit.
After Japan’s surrender, Caywood would be part of occupation forces in the country, where he developed a love for the Japanese people and especially the children.
Later, Caywood and his wife, Abbie, adopted and raised two daughters while he worked for a heat exchanger company.
He retired after 57 years as a supervisor and devoted more time to woodworking, a longtime passion.
Caywood didn’t talk about the war for years. But that all changed one day when a granddaughter discovered his medals in a chest.
Caywood said he realized he had family members “who had no idea about my service.”
Caywood was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Abbie; a daughter, Jeannie; and seven siblings.
Survivors include his sister Irene Henshaw; a daughter, Cathye Harris; three grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
