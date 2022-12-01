Rites set for Don Snitz, longtime Tulsa clothier

Don Snitz, a longtime Tulsa clothier and active member of the city’s Jewish community, died Nov. 18.

He was 98.

A service is set for 11 a.m. today at Temple Israel. Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A native of Kansas City, Snitz got his start in retail clothing at Tulsa’s Globe Clothiers, which was owned by his father-in-law, Herschel Borochoff.

Snitz eventually took over the business. Between Globe and Exodus Men’s Wear, which he opened with his wife, he became one of the city’s best known high-end clothiers.

In addition to prominent residents, his customers included such famous entertainers as the Jackson 5 and Paul Revere and the Raiders.

Snitz was a prominent figure in Tulsa’s Jewish community and at Temple Israel, which he first joined in the early 1950s.

He enjoyed an active civic life as an Elk, a Mason, and a Shriner, and he was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club for many years.

Snitz, who was featured in 2017 in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series, was especially proud of his military service as a Navy pilot.

After WWII, he served in weather reconnaissance, flying into typhoons and hurricanes to help make the crossing safer for troop ships returning from the Pacific.

Snitz continued with the Navy Reserves afterward, achieving the rank of lieutenant.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Borochoff Snitz; second wife, Wanda Snitz, and her daughter Georgia Lee.

Survivors include his children, Ken Snitz and Cathie Meeker; his partner, Nancy Rosen; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in his memory to Temple Israel Brotherhood or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.