Rites held for Russell Studebaker, horticulturalist and longtime Tulsa World garden writer

Russell Studebaker, a former city of Tulsa horticulturalist who shared his expertise with backyard gardeners in a long-running column for the Tulsa World and in other writings and programs, died Dec. 20. He was 82.

A memorial service was held Dec. 28 at Stanleys Funeral Home with accompanying livestream. The service may be viewed at stanleysfuneralhome.com.

A longtime horticulturalist for the city’s Park and Recreation Department, Studebaker was at the forefront of city beautification efforts for more than three decades, working closely with Tulsa Garden Club members and other civic-minded individuals and organizations.

He also became a noted speaker and writer on the topic of gardening, and for 33 years he wrote the Tulsa World’s “In Tulsa Gardens” column.

An advocate for conservation, Studebaker was especially fond of birds and was also an expert on wild fowl.

In his column, he regularly encouraged backyard gardeners to install birdhouses and bird feeders.

His duties with the city included caring for the waterfowl at historic Swan Lake.