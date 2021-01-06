Rites held for Russell Studebaker, horticulturalist and longtime Tulsa World garden writer

Russell Studebaker, a former city of Tulsa horticulturalist who shared his expertise with backyard gardeners in a long-running column for the Tulsa World and in other writings and programs, died Dec. 20. He was 82.
A memorial service was held Dec. 28 at Stanleys Funeral Home with accompanying livestream. The service may be viewed at stanleysfuneralhome.com.
A longtime horticulturalist for the city’s Park and Recreation Department, Studebaker was at the forefront of city beautification efforts for more than three decades, working closely with Tulsa Garden Club members and other civic-minded individuals and organizations.
He also became a noted speaker and writer on the topic of gardening, and for 33 years he wrote the Tulsa World’s “In Tulsa Gardens” column.
An advocate for conservation, Studebaker was especially fond of birds and was also an expert on wild fowl.
In his column, he regularly encouraged backyard gardeners to install birdhouses and bird feeders.
His duties with the city included caring for the waterfowl at historic Swan Lake.
Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park paid tribute to Studebaker on Facebook, calling him a “longtime friend of Woodward Park.”
Studebaker, the post went on, was “an esteemed horticulturalist and avid writer who contributed in many ways to Tulsa’s gardening community,” including through the center and his participation in several of its affiliated plant societies.
Studebaker was a native of Pampa, Texas, and held a degree in horticulture from Texas Tech University. After college, he volunteered with the Peace Corps in El Salvador.
Studebaker worked for the parks department in Dallas before moving to Oklahoma. He retired after 31 years as senior horticulturalist for the Tulsa Park and Recreation Department.
In addition to his writing, Studebaker shared his knowledge through lectures and programs, as well as through continuing education classes he taught at Tulsa Community College.
He was active with the Oklahoma Horticultural Society and was a writer for Oklahoma Gardener magazine.
Studebaker’s survivors include a brother, Bill Studebaker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
