Richard "Rick" Allen Purdy

Richard Purdy, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 31, 2020. Rick was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on October 1, 1949 to Harry Allen Purdy, Jr. and Lucille (Moore) Purdy. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Then graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City in 1968 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1973 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Directly after graduating, Rick married Jenyne Stephens in Oklahoma City on June 30, 1973. Rick worked for BASF for 33 years and during that time lived in Lake Jackson, Texas; Frankenthal, Germany; Orange, Texas and Wildwood (Village Mills), Texas before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2006. In the last seven years Rick and Jenyne visited all seven continents while he enjoyed adventures from flying, water skiing, camping, scuba diving, kayaking, and swimming. Throughout his life, Rick sang in church choirs, completed over thirty marathons, worked with United Methodist youth groups, and supported the Boy Scouts of America. When not hunting deer or elk, Rick actively worked with Exodus House and Family Promise in Tulsa and served as a Trustee at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Rick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jenyne Purdy; his daughter, Sherri Wilson and husband, Daniel Wilson; grandsons, Nate Wilson and Colin Wilson; and his son, Tom Purdy and wife, Katie Purdy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille Purdy and his sister, Pamela A. Bosworth. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 4, at 10 AM at Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel followed by a graveside service at 3 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City. Memorial contributions can be made to Family Promise of Tulsa, 3916 E. 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74135-1509; Troop 20 Boy Scouts, C/O Myers Campbell, 253 E. 28th St., Tulsa OK 74114-3919 or to the General Endowment Fund of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
