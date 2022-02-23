Retired Lt. Col. Jim Carl, decorated WWII combat pilot, dies at 100

Jim Carl, a retired Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who as a combat pilot in World War II earned multiple decorations, taking on the Germans in the flak-filled skies over Europe, died Saturday, Feb. 19.
He was 100.
A service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Catoosa. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma.
Paul Thomas Funeral Home of Miami is in charge of arrangements.
Carl, a Catoosa resident, flew 86 missions during World War II, engaging the Germans in dogfight after dogfight and receiving two Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Carl was featured in the Tulsa World's WWII Veterans Remember series in 2017.
"The Colonel," as Carl's many friends called him, was a longtime member of Tulsa's American Legion Post 308, where he enjoyed the camaraderie as well as a weekly poker game with fellow veterans.
With "a heavy heart," the post announced Carl's death on Facebook:
"Everyone that met this man was instantly his friend. He was a personal hero to many of our members. The Colonel will forever live on in our hearts and minds! Some of the stories this hero could tell would send chills down your spine, all while drinking his scotch. We love you Colonel Carl!"
A native of Quapaw, Carl was assigned to the 354th Fighter Group during the war, joining it in France after the D-Day invasion in June 1944.
The only unit of P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft on the European continent, the commanding general told Carl and his mates what he expected of them: "'Your job is to (achieve) air supremacy.' And that's exactly what we did," Carl recalled to the Tulsa World.
Over 18 months through the end of the war in Europe in 1945, Carl's squadron and the other two squadrons of the 354th shot down 701 German aircraft.
Carl and his fellow pilots faced off against some of the German Luftwaffe's best.
"They were very good. But we eventually weeded them out," he said.
Carl's most memorable mission came April 2, 1945.
Part of an eight-plane formation, Carl was flying near Augsburg, Germany, when his group was suddenly set upon by 16 German Messerschmidt fighters who zeroed in on them.
Formation commander during combat, Carl led his group in the engagement.
Despite being outnumbered, they downed four of the attacking aircraft and damaged four others before the remaining ones gave up and fled.
Carl, who received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions, personally shot down the commander of the enemy formation.
"The guy literally outflew me," he said. "But he couldn't shoot worth a damn."
During aerial combat, Carl added, you couldn't allow yourself to think of enemy pilots as being human.
"You didn't kill a guy; you killed an airplane," he said. "That's the way we looked at it."
Carl's formation did not lose a single plane during the fight.
After the war, Carl continued part time as a reservist, retiring as a lieutenant colonel after 29 years. He worked in various fields, including banking and insurance and as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.
In retirement, he enjoyed representing the veterans community and was a regular for years in Tulsa's annual Veterans Day Parade.
For that and other public appearances, he would don his old olive green WWII uniform, which he was proud to note was still a good fit.
Carl added another honor in 2018, the French Legion of Honor. The medal, which the nation gives to those who contributed to its liberation during WWII, was presented to him in Tulsa in a Veterans Day ceremony at Eisenhower International School.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Carl, and a sister, Katherine Clouse.
Survivors include a half-brother, Leon Perry.
