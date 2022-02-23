Retired Lt. Col. Jim Carl, decorated WWII combat pilot, dies at 100

"Everyone that met this man was instantly his friend. He was a personal hero to many of our members. The Colonel will forever live on in our hearts and minds! Some of the stories this hero could tell would send chills down your spine, all while drinking his scotch. We love you Colonel Carl!"

A native of Quapaw, Carl was assigned to the 354th Fighter Group during the war, joining it in France after the D-Day invasion in June 1944.

The only unit of P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft on the European continent, the commanding general told Carl and his mates what he expected of them: "'Your job is to (achieve) air supremacy.' And that's exactly what we did," Carl recalled to the Tulsa World.

Over 18 months through the end of the war in Europe in 1945, Carl's squadron and the other two squadrons of the 354th shot down 701 German aircraft.

Carl and his fellow pilots faced off against some of the German Luftwaffe's best.

"They were very good. But we eventually weeded them out," he said.

Carl's most memorable mission came April 2, 1945.