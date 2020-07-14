Bernice Rae Bell was born June 17, 1937 to Delta and Fern Bell. She was raised in Woodward, Oklahoma, where she attended Woodward Public Schools. Following high school graduation, Rae married Jack M. Annis of Freedom, Oklahoma. Jack brought a beautiful son, John, into the marriage. Rae loved John and made every effort to step quickly into the parental role. After a time, Rae and Jack began expanding their family. Jacque, Mike, Jennifer and Jack kept the Annis family home hustling and bustling.
As a young wife and mother, Rae attended Northwestern Oklahoma State College. She graduated with a teaching degree and hit the ground running. Rae began teaching English and Speech at Woodward High School. As her education advanced, so did her experience. Her career in education spanned over thirty years and included teaching, counseling and leading in assistant principal and principal positions.
In 1998, Rae retired and made her home in Lago Vista, Texas, where she was a successful real estate agent. Rae was a member of the Lago Vista Chamber of Commerce. She sat on the Lago Vista School Board and is remembered for fighting diligently for a new high school to be built. She was also a member of the Lago Vista Lions Club.
In 2011, Rae made Tulsa her home. She became a member of the English Speaking Union, P.E.O., and Assistance League of Tulsa. Rae was also a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She made many wonderful friends everywhere she went.
Rae was preceded in death by her parents, Delta Bell and Fern Callaway Bell Hudson; and her son-in-law, Greg Hickman. She is survived by her children, John Annis and wife, Gail of Washington, Illinois; Jacque Annis Hickman of Tulsa; Mike Annis and wife, Kelly of St. Louis, Missouri; Jack Annis and wife, Korbet of Dallas, Texas; and Jennifer Annis and husband, Bill Largess of Tulsa. She was the very proud grandmother to Angela Annis; Kim, Maggie and Olivia Largess; Kate Annis; Madeline and Lilly Annis; Samantha Hickman and husband, Austin; and great-grandson, Josh Backes.
Her celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel in Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor her life can be made to Clarehouse Tulsa or the Asbury United Methodist Church Student Ministry Missions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.