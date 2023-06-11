Phil Dessauer Jr., longtime leader of one of Tulsa’s oldest and most influential service organizations, died May 31 in Cary, North Carolina. He was 74.

A celebration of life will be held in Tulsa at a date to be determined.

Dessauer had been living in North Carolina most recently.

Former executive director of Community Service Council of Tulsa, Dessauer retired in 2016 after 40 years with the organization, more than 30 of that in a leadership role.

The nonprofit, which began in 1941 as the Council of Social Agencies, serves as a coordinating agency for identifying and addressing social issues in the community. Its causes range from veteran homelessness, drug and DUI courts to child abuse and health care, all of which were recipients of Dessauer’s influence and oversight.

“Phil was a vital visionary in the Tulsa community at the helm of CSC,” said April Merrill, CSC board president. “We are so grateful for his thought leadership and ability to see and meet needs in the community. His legacy continues to have a real impact on the lives of Tulsans.”

Under Dessauer’s guidance, CSC created a number of nonprofits that spun off from the agency and continue to serve needs, including Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Sprouts Child Development, Day Center for the Homeless and Child Abuse Network, Merrill said.

Looking back, Dessauer was proud of CSC’s progress during his tenure, and how it reflected on the community he loved.

“We have been on the forefront of many issues,” he told the Tulsa World once. “A lot of the things that have been born out of my time here have been cutting-edge thinking. That goes back to the proactive spirit in Tulsa — not to wait on problems, but to get going on them.”

Dessauer said that his fellow service professionals from around the country marveled at what Tulsa had going for it.

“They just don’t believe it,” he said. “They just don’t believe how we work together in Tulsa. How we come up with all the innovative ideas and make them happen.”

Dessauer, whose late father, Phil Dessauer Sr., was former Tulsa World managing editor, previously worked in the education field, including as an administrator at Project 12, Tulsa’s first alternative school.

What he saw there, he said, motivated him at CSC to work toward better supports and services for youth.

Dessauer held a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s degree in urban studies from the University of Tulsa.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Dianne; son John Dessauer; daughter Maureen Hogaboom; stepdaughter Krista Hardersen; stepson Doug Stephens; three grandchildren; and his sister Nancy Harrell.

