Peter Warren McIntyre, age 75, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully August 6, 2020. He battled cancer over 3 years bravely with humor and always a positive attitude.
Peter was born in Houston, Texas, but spent his childhood and most of his adult life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Edison High School in 1963 and attended The University of Oklahoma.
Peter was a person who followed his dreams and liked to experience all of them - whether business or travel. He enjoyed learning about a variety of businesses and was especially good at building single family homes, mostly in Tulsa. He was involved in other business ventures through the years, but his true business passion was developing a boat safety device called Res-Q-Ring.
His travels led him to Europe and the Pacific Northwest. Peter especially enjoyed living on Vashon Island and different towns around Puget Sound. The fishing and sea life were always an important part of that experience. The rugged coastline with ships blowing fog horns was a good day for Peter.
He was a loyal friend to many, and they were loyal to him as well. He was always ready to share joy or sorrow over a bottle of wine. Peter's attitude was always encouraging, his warm smile and easy laugh was a lift of spirit.
His philosophy was to enjoy the moment, don't worry about the future and never give up. The latter was most clearly evidenced after being diagnosed with cancer. It never defeated him.
As mentioned before, Peter loved fishing, the water and nature. So, it was a dream come true for Peter to live out his final years with Nancy, his partner and their beloved dog, Charley, in their hideaway home on a dockhouse in a secluded cove on Grand Lake. It was their sanctuary and they loved every minute of their time together there.
Nancy, family and friends are left to cherish Peter's memory. He will be remembered for his uniqueness, his loyal friendship and his perseverance.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Ray A. McIntyre and Elva Breitenbach McIntyre; and former wife, JoAnn Gillespie. He is survived by brothers, Jim McIntyre, his wife, Nancy and their daughter, Lauren of Houston, Texas and Tom McIntyre of Portland, Oregon; and his partner, Nancy Goble Redfield.
A gathering of friends will be planned in the future.
