Ruby Pauline Dilldine was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on February 22, 1929 to Obie Ernest and Fay Allie (Pendergraph) Dilldine. She passed into eternity on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 91 years. It's impossible to sum up 91 years of this beloved woman. Whether you knew her as Pauline, Polly, Peanie or Mammaw, you were aware of her love of her family and giving spirit. After her career as a Telephone Operator or on the retail sales floor of Renberg's, she became known for her volunteer work. If she had free time, you could find her making lap robes and sitting with residents at the local nursing homes or volunteering at the Broken Arrow Historical Society. She is survived by: grandchildren,Keith Parker of Bixby, Oklahoma, Kevin Parker and wife, Danielle, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kara Martin and husband, Gary of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; great grandchildren,Cameron Parker and Alex, Hailey Parker, Alyssa Martin, Riley Jack Martin. Preceded in death by her parents; her only child, Zandra Simms; brothers, Kenneth Dilldine and Bill Dilldine; sister, Mable Langley. hayhurstfuneralhome.com

