Patricia D. Jarvis-Thompson

Patricia Dean (Pat) Jarvis-Thompson went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020. She was born in Muskogee, OK, on April 20, 1930, to Eunice G. and Frank C. Bedgood.
Pat graduated from Central High School in Muskogee, OK and then attended Northeastern State College for two years where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. That is also where she met and then married Monroe Leon Jarvis in March 1951. She and Leon were married 39 years until he passed away in 1990. She then married Jack Thompson in 1998.
Pat is survived by her two daughters, Patricia K. Guion (Michael) of Broken Arrow and Suzanne Patterson of Tulsa; her sister, Beverly Kay Lewis of Tulsa; grandchildren, Kelly L. Guion of Broken Arrow, Leslie K. Davis (Michael) of Broken Arrow, and Kyle A Patterson of Houston, TX; great grandchildren, Ryan A. Davis and Isaac J. Davis of Broken Arrow; niece, Tina M. Howell of Broken Arrow (Randy); nephew, William C. Lewis (Tambra) of Redondo Beach, CA; and stepchildren, Jill Pulse (Jeffrey) of Ft. Smith, AR, Roxanne Thompson of Denver, CO, Bruce Thompson (Cherry) of Muskogee, and Bryan Thompson of Muskogee. She also had six step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. The service will be live streamed at www.moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.