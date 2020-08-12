Pamela Kayleen "Pam" Scanlon, 66, of Oklahoma City, passed way August. 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020, in "The Chapel" of Lockstone Funeral Home with Sam Garner officiating.

Burial will follow in Corn Mennonite Brethren Cemetery in Corn under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to lockstonefuneralhome.com.

