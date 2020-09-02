Otis Morrison Baker Otis Morrison Baker (90) was born in Childress, TX, on September 25, 1929 and died in Tulsa on August 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born to Otis Monroe and Willie Mae (Morrison) Baker. Otis and his family moved to Oklahoma in 1937. He joined the Army Air Corps on February 29, 1946, serving for three years, 2 1/2 years of which was in the Caribbean Theater (Panama Canal Zone). After discharge, he returned home to Tulsa in March, 1949. Later that year, he met the love of his life, Delores Marie Lind and they married in Sapulpa, OK, on December 21, 1949. Last December they celebrated their 70th anniversary with their family at one of their favorite restaurants, Joseph's in Drumright. He worked in various jobs and had the opportunity to begin a Machinist Apprenticeship under the G.I. bill. He later became a Shop Foreman, Shop Superintendent and General Manager at 20th Century Manufacturing. In 1987, Otis became a partner in Metro Machine. Upon retirement, he set up a small machine shop in his garage and became a gun smith who was well known for his custom work and his machinery. Throughout his life, he was a master machinist and a brilliant business owner. Even at the age of 90, he was still working in his shop machining parts, building gun stocks, and repairing guns; working until just a few days before his recent hospitalization. Otis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Joe; grandsons, Matthew Oxford, Brandon and Joshua Lafarlette, and Kendal Nix. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his sister, Sue Ann Money and his sister-in-law, Estelle Baker; children, Pamela Oxford (Fred), Alice Bowling (Steve), Kathy Saunders and Samuel Baker (Marilyn); his grandchildren, Steven White, Mark Oxford (Tina), Amber Nix, Benjamin Bowling (Amanda), Jared Bowling and Jacob Lafarlette; great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews. Otis became a Christian in 1960. He and Delores have been active in church, teaching, serving and sharing their faith with others at every opportunity. They have been active members of the Southwest Baptist Church since 2010. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00-7:00pm at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. His service will be held at Southwest Baptist Church, Tulsa, on September 4, 2020 at 10:00am with Interment at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Our family thanks you for the outpouring of love and prayers during this time. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Southwest Baptist Church.
