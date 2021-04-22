Oscar Nipps, WWII veteran who helped liberate Philippines, infamous prison camp, dies at 95

World War II veteran Oscar Nipps Jr., who as a beloved volunteer at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow enjoyed telling stories of his part in the battle for the Philippines and liberation of Manila’s Santo Tomas prison camp, died Monday.
He was 95.
A service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.
Nipps, known to friends and family as “Junior,” was featured previously in the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series and book.
A Broken Arrow native, Nipps served with the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division during the Philippines campaign in 1945, and was involved in the fight for Leyte and Luzon, and the Philippine capital city of Manila.
In Manila, he was among the soldiers who liberated more than 3,000 internees from Santo Tomas prison camp.
Nipps, who reached the rank of sergeant, recalled that experience in a 2016 interview with the World: The prisoners — most of them American civilians — “were in very poor shape. Really, more or less skin and bones,” he said.
There was much “hollering and screaming and yelling for joy that they were finally freed. … It made you feel real good and feel real bad at the same time — that they had gone through so much misery.”
After arriving in the Philippines in early 1945, Nipps would be on the front lines for 63 days.
The hardest part of war, he said, was “seeing those guys (die) who you had been with almost a year. You was just like brothers. That’s how it felt — like you’d lost a brother.”
On Sept. 2, 1945, Nipps would be an eyewitness to the war’s official end.
When Japan surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, he was able to watch from an adjacent ship.
Following the war, Nipps would work in the construction business before becoming an electrician.
Since it opened in downtown Broken Arrow in 2013, Nipps had been a regular face at the Military History Center, a museum dedicated to telling the story of the nation’s wars and veterans.
The center paid tribute to Nipps on Facebook this week, calling him “our friend and WWII hero.”
“He came to the museum every day that we were open. He was our own ‘Walking Artifact.’ He always greeted visitors and shared his story with them as well as our volunteers.”
Nipps called Broken Arrow home most of his life. He attended school there through the sixth grade before quitting to help his father on the family farm.
Nipps always regretted not continuing his education. In July 2020, Broken Arrow Public Schools officials presented him with an honorary high school diploma. Nipps got to take part in the district’s commencement ceremony and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Nipps was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Melza; a daughter, June Evans; and a son, Ronnie Nipps.
Survivors include his son, Roland Nipps; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Military History Center, 112 N. Main St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.