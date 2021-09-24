Osage artist Shan Gray dies at 65

Osage artist Shan Gray, a prolific sculptor whose grand vision for a landmark 21-story statue of a Native American has never quite found its footing, but still inspired much awe and excitement, died Sept. 19.

He was 65.

A service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Smith and Kernke Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.

Gray, an Edmond-based sculptor, made big headlines in 2004 for a monumental statue project he wanted to undertake in the Tulsa area.

Proposed at 217 feet, Gray’s The American — depicting a Native American brave with a bald eagle on his shoulder — would be the tallest free-standing bronze statue in the nation.

The multimillion-dollar project, to be funded by private investors, was embraced and championed by Tulsa leaders.

However, it could never seem to get off the ground.

Plans changed over the years and new sites were proposed, including finally in Sand Springs.

Despite the slow going, Gray had not given up on his dream, family members said.