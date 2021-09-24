Osage artist Shan Gray dies at 65

Osage artist Shan Gray, a prolific sculptor whose grand vision for a landmark 21-story statue of a Native American has never quite found its footing, but still inspired much awe and excitement, died Sept. 19.
He was 65.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Smith and Kernke Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
Gray, an Edmond-based sculptor, made big headlines in 2004 for a monumental statue project he wanted to undertake in the Tulsa area.
Proposed at 217 feet, Gray’s The American — depicting a Native American brave with a bald eagle on his shoulder — would be the tallest free-standing bronze statue in the nation.
The multimillion-dollar project, to be funded by private investors, was embraced and championed by Tulsa leaders.
However, it could never seem to get off the ground.
Plans changed over the years and new sites were proposed, including finally in Sand Springs.
Despite the slow going, Gray had not given up on his dream, family members said.
“It’s still our hope that The American will be built,” his daughter Evan Hill said, adding that her father just recently had been talking to the project team.
“We want to say thank you to Tulsa for getting behind this and believing in it,” Hill said. “It meant so much to him.”
A native of Bartlesville, Gray enjoyed a prolific sculpting career.
Some of his best known works were his lifelike sports figures.
They include an 18-foot statue of Olympic Gold Medalist Shannon Miller in Edmond, and a 9-foot statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn, which stands at Turner Field in Atlanta.
His largest work, a 30-foot granite obelisk honoring the five branches of the military, is part of a Veterans Memorial in Norman.
Many of Gray’s pieces commemorated famous Oklahomans, including larger-than-life bronzes of the state’s three Miss Americas — Jane Jayroe, Susan Powell and Shawntel Smith — University of Oklahoma Heisman winner Billy Vessels and actor James Garner.
Gray remained proud of The American and never stopped trying to make it a reality.
“This sculpture is dedicated to my family — my Indian family and my white ancestry,” Gray, son of an Osage father and white mother, said in a previous interview. “I am a product of the diversity that is the very heritage of Oklahoma.”
Fame, he added, was not his goal.
“Not many people can tell you the name of the artist who did the Statue of Liberty, and I hope to follow in his footsteps. What is important to me is the message I create.”
At one point, Gray had reviewed nearly 40 possible sites for The American’s construction.
His original conception of it was a smaller version for a contest to design a statue for Oklahoma’s Capitol dome.
Gray was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg Gray.
Survivors include his daughters, Evan Hill and Erin Harper, and siblings Clancy Gray and Gail Buck.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.