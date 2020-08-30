Olive V. Templin

Sept 16, 1928-Aug 26, 2020 At age 91, Olive passed peacefully into Heaven. She is survived by her three children, Joyce Krag with husband, Ron, Wayne Templin and Tara Sikes with husband, Jim; along with grandchildren, Michelle and Brandon; sister, Alice Hurley. Preceded in death by her husband, Terrence Templin and sister, Carolyn Mortell. Olive was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Rod and Violet Olson. Olive attended the University of Delaware. She was a devoted registered nurse for over 30 years at Hillcrest Hospital. She will always be remembered for being the best Grammy to her Grandchildren. She loved gardening, traveling and her friendships with neighbors, life long friends, and her associates with the "Why Me" group for cancer survivors. Services will be held Monday, August 31st, 10:00 A.M. at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. moorefuneral.com
