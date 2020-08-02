Noland E. James was born to Frank E. and Susie Wilson James in Chickasha, OK, March 3, 1931. He left us July 18, 2020.
He began his career at age nine shining shoes in Alex, OK. From there, he set bowling pins in Cushing, OK and Wichita Falls, TX and washed dishes in Rush Springs, OK. His last after-school job was at the Medford, OK cinema. He left school at fifteen to work in the oil fields with his father.
At eighteen, Noland enlisted in the Air Force. His commanding officers forbade him to continue bull riding, encouraged and helped him finish high school, sent him to radar repair school, and assigned him to a radar repair unit. The military gave Noland the opportunity to travel the globe where he found his life's passioneducation.
He married Margaret Ann Gibbons; they had one son, David.
From the University of Oklahoma, Noland earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering, a BFA in Painting, and a BFA and an MFA in Design. While in school, he ran the OU foundry. His teaching career spanned thirty years in the OU School of Visual Arts. At one time or another, Noland taught every studio class in the art school, both undergraduate and graduate levels.
Noland was voted Teacher of the Year by the faculty and the student body in 2001, the year he retired to care for Margaret, who died that same year.
Noland's oeuvre included painting, pottery, wood carving, and silversmithing. In Chickasha, he created the Cross and the Baptistry at the First Baptist Church, the major elements for the Festival of Lights at its inception, and other community projects.
He loved the Baptist Church and had a perfect forty-year Sunday School attendance record. He believed in prayer and the power of forgiveness.
Noland married his second wife, Elizabeth Stockton, in 2010.
Noland was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved first wife, Margaret; his dearly loved brother, F. E. (Chick) James; his sister, Mary Smith; his life-long friend and sister, Hyahwanah Cecil and her husband, Jack Cecil.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his son, David and wife, Carolyn; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and the daughter he never had, Tracy Copeland.
Services were held July 22, 2020 under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. sevierfuneralhome.com
