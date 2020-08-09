Michelle Denise Diver, 50 years old, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 25, 2020.
Michelle was born December 22, 1969, in Tulsa to Jerry Ray Ulrich and Betty Esther Ulrich (Suddath). She had two older brothers, Jerry and John. Michelle graduated from Broken Arrow high school in 1988. She attended NSU and TJC. Michelle was a lifelong soccer player and won multiple championships as a youth and an adult.
She met her husband, Tim Diver, the love of her life, on the pitch. They were married on October 29, 1994. The second love of her life, Brian Patrick was born in 1998. Michelle relished being a mother. Through the years she also provided a home and safe space for many. She was known as Mom to all whom she took in. She was a colon cancer survivor and proud of it.
Michelle was a Senior Benefits Analyst at Hilti Inc. Over her 20-year career there, she worked with many estimable colleagues and made numerous friends. Michelle loved the great outdoors, particularly hiking and exploring. Recently the family made a memorable trip to the Grand Canyon. Michelle and Tim just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Tim; their son, Brian; brothers, Jerry Ulrich (Lisa) of Clinton, Oklahoma and John Ulrich of Tulsa; stepfather, Joe Reeder of Pampa, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed immensely by the entire Diver family.
Donations may be directed to St Jude's Miracle Network, which was Michelle's favorite charity.
