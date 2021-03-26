Memorial set for Air National Guard pilot, 48: 'A true warrior in every sense of the word'

“I’ve been here 17 years, and we kind of grew up in this squadron together,” Ruttman said. “He was like a big brother to me. Showed me how to fly this airplane. I’ve got a lot of good memories.”

There’s an “extra special bond,” he added, that fighter pilots share.

“We went to war with him, flew combat sorties with him. When I flew combat with him, I put my life in his hands. He put his in mine.”

Jauquet was with the wing’s 125th Fighter Squadron for more than 20 years, serving in various assignments, before being promoted to commander of the 138th Operations Support Squadron.

He was planning to retire from the Guard in July.

Last May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jauquet led flyovers of medical facilities throughout the area in a salute to health care workers and first responders.

He was known at the Tulsa base for training and mentoring young pilots and for hosting children battling serious illnesses.

Jauquet, the son of an Air Force pilot, was born on an air base in North Dakota.

He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tulsa. While at TU, he was president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.