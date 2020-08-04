It seems impossible to sum up the life of an amazing woman in a limited number of words, in black and white, but we will try our best:
Dr. Melissa Nan Weiss grew up in Philadelphia, the daughter of Philip, a physician, and Evelyn, a judge. She went to amazing schools and amassed an impressive collection of degrees at Brandeis, Bryn Mawr and the University of Chicago.
She became a mother, and a therapist, and a philanthropist. Who she was as a therapist was the humanity she brought to her patients, whom she truly cared about. This same care and love were extended to everyone in her lifeher friends, her family, and even strangers she encountered. She made many people feel loved, cared for, and seen. She fiercely loved her husband, Mark, and her 2 daughters, Sashi and Chloe, as well as her sons-in-law and her 4 grandchildren. She passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her husband and her daughters.
She will be missed by so many in this community and especially by her family and friends.
If you care to make a donation to honor Melissa, please consider one of these organizations: Women in Recovery at https://www.fcsok.org/services/women-in-recovery/, Planned Parenthood, or The Joe Biden campaign.
To leave condolences and memories for the family, visit
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
