She went home to be with Jesus on July 31, 2020. Born to William Archie and Jessie Louise Seratte on March 21, 1927 in Pauls Valley, OK. Preceded in death by her Spouse of 72 years, Malcolm Stanley Sweeney; Parents; Grandparents of Skiatook; Twin sister, Margie Sweeney and spouse, James Sweeney of Tulsa; Sister, Leona Sherman of California; Half brothers, Leman Seratte of Virginia, Archie Seratte of Oklahoma, William "Billy" Seratte of Texas; Half sister, Paulette McClain of Tulsa. Survived by Half Brothers, Richard Seratte of Lebanon, OK, James and spouse, Stella Seratte of North Dakota; Sister-in-law, Geri Seratte Ross of Texas; Daughter, Debbie and spouse, John Wood of Tulsa; Grandson, Michael Wood and spouse, Jeannie of Tulsa; 3 step-grandchildren, Arlenna Anderson and spouse, Jon Kelley of Sperry, Kelly Wood and spouse, Janice of Claremore, Michael G. Wood and spouse, Melinda of Twin Hills; 3 great-grandsons, Jordan, Mason, Ethan Wood of Tulsa; 5 step great-grandchilden, all of Oklahoma, Jessica Majors, Justin Anderson and spouse, Alyssa, Carson Wood, Kelsey Anderson, Kolt Wood; 3 step great great grandchildren, Kross, Shooter, Mesa; Multiple Nieces and Nephews all were a part of her life. Jim Sweeney and spouse, LaDonna of Broken Arrow; Joy and spouse, Tom Hushbeck from Wyoming. During the years her home was always open to family and friends. She always made sure that everyone was cared for that came to her home. Member of Battle Creek Church Downtown campus and previously Southeast Free Will Baptist. In lien of flowers please donate to "Loaves and Fishes". Visitation Wednesday at Rose Hill Funeral and Grave site services at Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday at 1 pm. rosehilltulsa.com

