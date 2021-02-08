Maxine Horner, former Tulsa state legislator, advocate for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, dies at 88

Maxine Horner, a longtime state lawmaker from Tulsa who broke barriers in the 1980s as one of the first Black women elected to the Oklahoma Senate and went on to champion the cause of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, died Sunday. She was 88.

Services are pending.

She was “truly our hero. She is without a doubt the epitome of extraordinary,” Horner’s daughter, Shari Tisdale, said in announcing her death Monday on Facebook. “We appreciate your love and words of encouragement.”

State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, broke the news of Horner’s death on the State House floor.

“I spoke with her just a couple of days before she passed, and she was doing fine. And so it was surprising for everyone to have lost her,” she said.

“In Tulsa and in Oklahoma I believe she was iconic in terms of her style,” Goodwin added. “If we could be half the diplomat, half the statesman that she was, we would be a lot better off in this body.”

Horner served 18 years as a state senator for the 11th District, beginning in 1987. She and her fellow fledgling senator Vicki Miles-LaGrange were the first two African American women to serve in the state Senate.