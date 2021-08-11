Mary Warner, former Tulsa school board member, community volunteer, dies at 89

Mary Warner, a former Tulsa school board member who backed desegregation efforts and whose passion for children and early childhood education inspired five decades of volunteer work, died Aug. 5.

She was 89.

No service is currently planned. The Cremation Society of Oklahoma handled arrangements.

Warner served on Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education from 1969 to 1980.

After failing to pursue school desegregation for years, the district finally began to take it seriously in the late 1960s after a lawsuit was filed against it by the U.S. attorney general.

By that time, the cause had a ready advocate in Warner.

Nancy McDonald, a longtime community advocate and educator who was part of a group working to integrate schools without a court order for busing, recalled how Warner was a pivotal supporter.

“She supported voluntary integration every time it came up for a vote,” said McDonald, adding that Warner often found herself at odds with a fellow board member who was always in opposition.

McDonald said Warner was also a big supporter of the Early Childhood Development Center at Lowell Junior High, one of the first such centers in the nation.