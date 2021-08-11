Mary Warner, former Tulsa school board member, community volunteer, dies at 89

Mary Warner, a former Tulsa school board member who backed desegregation efforts and whose passion for children and early childhood education inspired five decades of volunteer work, died Aug. 5.
She was 89.
No service is currently planned. The Cremation Society of Oklahoma handled arrangements.
Warner served on Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education from 1969 to 1980.
After failing to pursue school desegregation for years, the district finally began to take it seriously in the late 1960s after a lawsuit was filed against it by the U.S. attorney general.
By that time, the cause had a ready advocate in Warner.
Nancy McDonald, a longtime community advocate and educator who was part of a group working to integrate schools without a court order for busing, recalled how Warner was a pivotal supporter.
“She supported voluntary integration every time it came up for a vote,” said McDonald, adding that Warner often found herself at odds with a fellow board member who was always in opposition.
McDonald said Warner was also a big supporter of the Early Childhood Development Center at Lowell Junior High, one of the first such centers in the nation.
“I will miss Mary’s wisdom and her vision for TPS,” McDonald said.
Warner’s education contributions were recognized. The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association named her an Outstanding School Board Member, and she also received the National Community Education Association’s Distinguished Service Award.
In addition to her varied professional endeavors — which ranged from education technology sales and real estate to serving as Tulsa Philharmonic’s managing director — Warner donated her time and skills to dozens of community and charitable organizations.
One of her longest volunteer involvements was with Junior League of Tulsa, an organization whose projects have often benefited youth and education. A past president, she helped the organization mark its 80th anniversary in 2003.
Warner was a 1949 graduate of Central High School. She held a degree in deaf education from the University of Oklahoma and later added an MBA from Oklahoma City University.
She was named to Central High School’s Hall of Fame in 2010.
Warner was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Warner, and a sister.
Survivors include her children, Rick Warner and Betsy Warner; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may go to the Tulsa Garden Center or Tulsa Historical Society.
