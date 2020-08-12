Mary Terhune passed away August 9, 2020 just one week from her 86th birthday.
She was born on August 14, 1934 at the height of the Great Depression to Ira Glenn and Florence W. Terhune in Turley, OK (a suburb of Tulsa). She was preceded in death by her parents and older brothers, Robert Howard Terhune and Richard Glenn Terhune.
She is survived by two sisters, Donna Joann Pickens and Barbara Lou Winter; one brother, John Harvey Terhune; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary graduated with honors from the University of Tulsa with a degree in math and biology. She went on to work for Douglas Aircraft and Jersey Production Research and was a pioneer in computers and software development. She later worked for Humble Oil Company of Houston before working for American Airlines as a Senior Computer Analyst for 30 years.
Even though times were hard during the Depression years, Mary always had a smile on her face. She was an avid doll collector, super seamstress and loved listening to music. She loved reading books and had a voracious appetite for reading. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Viewing hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
