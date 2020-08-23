Martin Paul Howerton, 78, passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Clyde Howerton, and sister, Karen Brister. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pat; his children, Con Howerton (Cyndi), MinDee Richard (Jayson), and Layne Wilson (Paul); ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Marty graduated from Will Rogers High School and attended college at Weber State in Utah. He was an estimator and project manager in the heat exchanger industry.
Marty lived most of his life in Tulsa. In the 1960s he lived in Ogden, UT, where he was a professional bassist playing throughout the Northwest. He went from playing rock and roll in his younger years to Gospel music in his later years with his dear friends in the Good News Band. He was known for his gregarious personality and sense of humor. He had many passions including coaching his children in soccer and softball, being involved at Church of the Madalene, OU football, fly fishing, golf, and gardening. His biggest passion was being with family. Every year he looked forward to the annual family trip to Roaring River State Park where he shared his love of nature with his beloved grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Madalene on Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Tulsa Catholic Charities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.