Marty Clark, wife, mother, grandmother and educator, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
Born in New Castle, PA, as the first daughter of Henry Atwood Stout and Martha Moody Berg on March 14, 1940, Marty grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Sewickley and Ben Avon Heights and attended Avonworth High School. She then attended Principia College, where she graduated with a degree in Education and met her future husband of 54 years, Bertram Thomas ("Tom") Clark, III.
Clark's first job was as a kindergarten teacher at Lake Forest Country Day School. Her husband, Tom was a teacher, coach and administrator at Lake Forest Academy, and they had 2 sons, Tim and Toby. The family then moved to Colorado Springs, where Marty helped husband, Tom found the The Childrens' School. After four years, the successful school merged with The Colorado Springs School. Clark then moved to Wilmington, DE where she founded Wilmington Pre-School and Tom was with Tatnall School. At an ISAS conference, Tom met John Bird, an old friend from Lake Forest, who was then the Headmaster of Holland Hall. Bird convinced Tom to join Holland Hall, and the family moved to Tulsa in 1979. In Tulsa, Marty was founding director of Trinity Day School and director of Kirk of the Hills Preschool.
In 1984, she started Riverfield Country Day School for Infants through 2nd graders with 8 teachers and 40 students in a remodeled Brookside post office building. Later, due to teacher and parent demand, the school moved to its country campus in West Tulsa, and added middle and high school grades. As the school continued to grow, Tom joined Marty at Riverfield as Assistant Head of School and as an early member of the Board of Directors, and continued in this role until his retirement. Today, Riverfield has a 120-acre campus with over 600 students from pre-school through 12th grade.
In 2004, son, Toby and his family moved from St. Louis where he was a Principal at John Burroughs School to become the Head of the Middle and Upper Schools at Riverfield. In 2014, after hearing Marty's retirement speech about how rewarding it had been to build Riverfield, son, Tim and his family also moved back to Tulsa.
Marty was active in the local community including Rotary International where she was a Paul Harris Fellow, the Tulsa Garden Center, and was a long-term member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in downtown Tulsa.
Living family members include 2 sons in Tulsa, Timothy Wallace Clark and his wife, Annie, Tobin Thomas Clark and his wife, Julie; as well as 6 grandchildren named Timothy Russell Aleksey Clark, Ezekiel Thomas Clark, Grace Lee Clark, Lily Martha Clark, John Tobin Clark and Wallace Ramsey Clark; and 2 younger siblings, her sister, Becky Stout Griggs of Falmouth, MA, and her brother, Henry Atwood Stout of Duxbury, MA.
Donations in lieu of flowers or gifts, should be directed to Riverfield Country Day School.
A celebration of her life will be held at a Memorial Service on the campus of Riverfield Country Day School, 2433 W. 61st Street, Tulsa, OK. Date and time to be determined.
