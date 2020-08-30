Marsha Ellen Blackman Coyle, of Tulsa, aged 61, died August 10, 2020 after a short illness. Marsha was born July 21, 1959 in Tulsa, OK. She graduated from McAlester High School in 1977. She went on to pursue a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Bauder College in Atlanta, GA. She also earned a degree from Tulsa Community College. Her final degree was in Political Science and Paralegal Studies, where she graduated with honors from East Central University in Ada, OK. Marsha recently retired from the USPS, and was a moving force and proud member of the American Postal Workers' Union. She was also a lifelong volunteer of the Democratic Party, serving as an Oklahoma delegate to the 2004 convention in Boston, MA, and most recently as the Secretary of the Tulsa County Democratic Party. She was a tireless volunteer in many campaigns. Marsha is survived by her loving husband, Mark Coyle; a son, John David Parker; and a daughter, Misty Dawn McNelley. She had one grandson, Phoenix McNelley; and two older Blackman sisters, Maribeth and Cathey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Betty Bob Blackman; and her sister, Carol Anne Blackman.
