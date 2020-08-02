Marlys Jean Fecht, 86, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on June 14, 2020. Marlys was born on December 1, 1933, in Waterloo, IA, to Lee and Etta Wentworth. She graduated from West High School, class of 1951, in Waterloo, IA. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, whose faith, relationship, and time spent with the Lord was very important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Donna and Lorraine Wentworth. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Vernon; her four daughters, Cynthia O'Connell and Deborah Castillo, both of Waterloo, IA, Lori O'Connell of Tulsa, OK, and Sandra Jones of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Paul and Joshua (Cynthia), Sarah and April (Deborah), Jonathon (Lori), and Stella (Sandra); and her six great grandchildren; her cousin, Billy Spicer of Marion, IA, who she thought of more like a brother; and also her grand dog, Droopy of Tulsa. She was a genuinely kind lady with a big heart that saw the good in everyone that she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but would want us all to celebrate her life, and take peace in knowing that she is home with her Heavenly Father now.
Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Fitzgerald Southwood from 9am-5pm with a private family graveside service at Calvary Cemetery on August 5, 2020 at 9:30 am.
