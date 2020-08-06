Marion Gotwals passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2020, just two months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on October 2, 1920, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Don and Rose Miller who gave her the nickname "Snookie". She spent her youth shuttling between Hollywood, California and Fort Worth attending schools in both locations. While a student at Texas Christian University, she met and married Virgil Cloer. They then moved to West Texas, where her twin daughters, Christney and Courtney were born. Not suited for the life and wife of a West Texas oil man, she returned to Fort Worth, where she worked for American Airlines for many years. One of her most vivid memories was welcoming home POW's from the war against Japan. Owed a month's holiday, in 1946 she made her first of many trips to Europe and witnessed firsthand the destruction from the war. While working for the airline, Marion met and married Thomas Bevan, a geophysicist, in 1953. They honeymooned in Havana, Cuba and nine months later Stacia, their daughter was born. They moved to Tulsa where she created a lovely home in Maple Ridge for her family which now included David, her only son. Extremely active socially, Marion soon became an icon of Tulsa's cultural scene, becoming President of the Tulsa Philharmonic Women's Association, a board member of the Tulsa Ballet, and President of the Maple Ridge Association, where she successfully prevented the construction of a highway through that historic neighborhood. She was an early and active member of All Souls Unitarian Church for many years, whose philosophy and outlook on life she wholeheartedly embraced. Her children grown, she found the love of her life, prominent Tulsa attorney, Charles P. Gotwals and they embarked on an idyllic lifestyle of travel and companionship. The marriage lasted nearly 30 years, until Charles' passing in 2009. In the last 10 years of her life she once again took up her love of painting, producing nearly 40 works of art. She kept her sense of humor, passion for life and lightheartedness until the end. All who knew her will never forget her. She will be sadly missed. Marion is survived by her children, Christney, Stacia and David; and her step-children, Carl Bevan, Sam Bevan, James Gotwals and Annie Walton and "Cooch" Gotwals; as well as two grandchildren, Teresa and Bill McGlashan; and five great-grandchildren, Cody, Keldon, George, Robbie and Grace. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 o'clock on Saturday, August 8th. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.