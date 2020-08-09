Marilyn Louise Hayes was born October 28, 1969 in Tulsa, OK, to Timothy Joseph Hayes and Jeanne (Grant) Dillingham and passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 50.
Merne (as she liked to be called) attended The Hockaday School in Dallas, later graduating from Edison High School. She had a strong love and passion for horses. She bred several champion German warm blood horses that competed in hunter jumper and dressage. Her love of animals was always apparent. She adored her dogs and animals. Merne was an excellent cook. Her ribs were competition worthy. She often enjoyed cooking for friends and family and especially loved cooking with her mother, Jeanne. The two of them also shared their love of OU. Boomer Sooner!
Merne owned a furniture store called "Sage Hayes" in the early 2000's. She loved her partner in life, Matt and her son, Matthew more than anything. The day he was born was the happiest day of her life. She was so proud of all his accomplishments in school; especially his artwork.
Merne was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Grant Dillingham and step father, Tom Boyd Dillingham of Enid; Sherril and G.O. Nolley Jr. She is survived by her partner, Matt Nolley; their son, Matthew Nolley Jr.; her father, Tim Hayes Sr. and his wife, Gwen; brother, Tim Hayes Jr. (Meredith); sister, Brady Carlson (Kevin); nieces, Madeline Hayes and Makenzie Hayes; and nephew, Alex Carlson; as well as numerous friends who were beneficiaries of her culinary expertise and loyal friendship. They will hold her in their hearts and keep her memory alive for Matthew.
Due to Covid-19 concerns a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556
