19332020 Lucy Ann Bradley Dierker, 87, departed this life on August 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on June 30, 1933 in Tulsa to James L. and Mary Lee (Kretz) Bradley and spent her early childhood in Okmulgee before the family relocated to Oklahoma City. Lucy attended parochial schools in the city and graduated from Classen High School at age 16. In the fall of 1949 she traveled alone by train with a single suitcase to enroll at Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, graduating there with a Bachelor's degree in 1953. A year later, her younger brother, Jim introduced Lucy to his Oklahoma City University fraternity brother, Bill Dierker, and the couple married on November 24, 1955. They soon produced sons, Charlie, Tom, Larry and Bill, and lived in northwest Oklahoma City through 1968. The family then spent three years in Topeka, Kansas, and relocated permanently to Tulsa in 1971. Lucy spent her first decade of marriage raising four rambunctious boys and later taught in Topeka and Tulsa public schools and for some years at St. Pius Catholic School. She completed her work life as a longtime employee of the Tulsa firm, Geodata Inc. During retirement years she enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, weekly Bunco games with friends and volunteering for many hours at Catholic Charities of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Dierker; stepfather, Cecil Tansel; sister, Mary Lee Hagen; and brothers, James and Hank Bradley. Survivors include sons, Charlie (Kathy) of Fort Worth, Texas, Tom of Tulsa, Larry (Janna) of Mannford, and Bill of Catoosa; grandsons, Joey (Ashley), John (Ellie), Ben (Kausha), Michael and Ryan; granddaughters, Caroline (Andrew) and Logan; great grandsons, Charlie, Henry and Theo; and great granddaughters, Khloe, Haiden and Sophie Lou. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be directed to Catholic Charities of Tulsa or the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 4721, Tulsa. A Memorial Mass for immediate family only is to take place at the Church of the Madalene, 3188 E. 22nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74114.
