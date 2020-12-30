Looking back: Those we lost in 2020

Cole, who joined the Navy at 17, experienced the attack, which drew the U.S. into the war, as a sailor aboard the USS West Virginia, which was torpedoed and sunk by the Japanese.

Cole dedicated himself later in life to keeping the Pearl Harbor story alive and was a leader of the Tulsa-area Pearl Harbor survivors group.

Merle Dry

A Berryhill resident who at 55 was in generally good health, Dry died on March 18 from COVID-19. His death served to bring home the reality of the disease to Tulsans and the state.

Dry, the first Oklahoman officially to die from the virus, had just tested positive a day earlier.

Dry, whose full-time job was with a grounds crew at Oral Roberts University, was also an ordained Pentecostal minister, and he was remembered by friends and family for his dedication to church work.

Len Eaton

Former Bank of Oklahoma chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton was a native of New York, and it was his banking career that brought him to Tulsa.