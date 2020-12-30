Looking back: Those we lost in 2020

The Tulsa area lost some of its most influential people in 2020. Here are just a few of those to whom we said goodbye.
Tom Coburn
During his time as a U.S. senator and representative, Coburn’s staunch opposition to just about any increase in federal spending frequently got under the skin of his Washington, D.C., colleagues, not least among them many fellow Republicans.
But back among supporters in Oklahoma, who elected him to the U.S. House of Representatives three times and the U.S. Senate twice, the fiscal conservative could do no wrong.
The longtime Muskogee family doctor, who first entered politics in 1994 when he won the 2nd District congressional seat, retired as a senator in 2014.
Coburn died March 27 after a long fight with cancer. He was 72.
Arles Cole
A World War II Navy veteran believed to be the Tulsa area’s last living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, Cole, 96, died on Dec. 4, just three days before the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Cole, who joined the Navy at 17, experienced the attack, which drew the U.S. into the war, as a sailor aboard the USS West Virginia, which was torpedoed and sunk by the Japanese.
Cole dedicated himself later in life to keeping the Pearl Harbor story alive and was a leader of the Tulsa-area Pearl Harbor survivors group.
Merle Dry
A Berryhill resident who at 55 was in generally good health, Dry died on March 18 from COVID-19. His death served to bring home the reality of the disease to Tulsans and the state.
Dry, the first Oklahoman officially to die from the virus, had just tested positive a day earlier.
Dry, whose full-time job was with a grounds crew at Oral Roberts University, was also an ordained Pentecostal minister, and he was remembered by friends and family for his dedication to church work.
Len Eaton
Former Bank of Oklahoma chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton was a native of New York, and it was his banking career that brought him to Tulsa.
But from the time he arrived in the early 1970s, he was fully invested in his new home, heading civic efforts and helping build its business culture through the Tulsa Regional Chamber board.
In addition to serving as chamber chairman, Eaton was the first chairman of Tulsa’s River Parks Authority and headed its project to build the low-water dam on the Arkansas River.
Eaton died Feb. 3. He was 85.
Craig Johnson
A 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, died June 30 after being shot during a traffic stop.
The news of Johnson’s slaying — TPD’s first line-of-duty death in almost 25 years — not only shook fellow officers but brought an emotional response from all of Tulsa.
Rallying together, Tulsans found different ways to honor Johnson while showing support for his wife and two sons and fellow law enforcement officers, including Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was wounded in the same shooting but survived.
Jerad Lindsey
Leader of the city’s police union and a married father of two, Jerad Lindsey was just 40 years old when he died Oct. 28 from complications of COVID-19.
Lindsey started his career with the Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and had worked as a patrol officer.
In addition to being chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, he recently had served as Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police vice president.
Marcia Manhart
As its longest serving executive director, Manhart led Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art through an era of unprecedented growth, helping make it into the institution it is today.
After starting in 1972 as education director, her tenure at the top began in 1984 at a time when the museum was facing a large deficit and disarray in many of its programs.
By the time she retired in 2003, she’d helped establish the Philbrook as a respected regional museum known for bringing world-class art — from around the world, as well as from around town — to Tulsa.
Manhart died March 18. She was 77.
Jamie Oldaker
A Tulsa musician who along with J.J. Cale and Leon Russell helped export the Tulsa Sound to ears all over the globe, Oldaker drummed for some of the biggest names in the business — from Eric Clapton and Peter Frampton to the Bee Gees — and in such storied settings as the “Ed Sullivan Show” and the historic Live Aid benefit concert of 1985.
Oldaker was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2010.
He died July 16 at 68 after battling cancer.
Kitty Roberts
As a co-founder and longtime producing artistic director, Roberts built American Theatre Co. into one of Tulsa’s longest-lived and most influential arts organizations
Under Roberts’ guidance, the company in the 1970s and ‘80s was producing classical dramas, original musicals and satirical revues at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the Brook Theater on Brookside and Philbrook Museum, in addition to sending touring companies to perform throughout the state.
The company marked its 50th anniversary this year.
Roberts died April 17 at 76.
Hal Singer
A survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at 18 months old, Singer would eventually, as a young up-and-coming musician, leave the Greenwood District behind for bigger things.
In a career that spanned more than seven decades, the tenor saxophonist played around the world, and with such entertainers as Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and Billie Holiday.
Singer later settled in France and for more than 50 years had called the Paris suburb of Chatou home.
One of the last known race massacre survivors, Singer died Aug. 18 in Chatou. He was 100.
Eddie Sutton
After a few years coaching on the high school level at Tulsa’s Central High School, Sutton went on to become one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history, including leading his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, on its greatest sustained run of success.
Sutton-coached OSU teams made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.
In addition, he was the first coach to lead four programs (Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and OSU) to NCAA Tournament appearances, and he remains one of only a handful of Division I coaches to have recorded at least 800 wins.
Charles Ward
A decorated World War II veteran who became one of the city’s foremost architects, Ward enjoyed a long and prolific career.
But among his projects, none made him prouder than Tulsa’s iconic Central Library.
The library opened in downtown Tulsa in June 1965 and was considered revolutionary in library architecture. The structure would be featured in a New York Times story and go on to serve as a model for libraries nationwide.
Ward died Nov. 23. He was 96.
Gallery: Our most memorable stories of 2020
