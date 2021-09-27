 Skip to main content
Longtime Owasso Police Officer Howard Smith dies from COVID-19
OWASSO — An Owasso police officer died Monday from COVID-19, his department announced.

Howard Smith, a 21-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department, succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on Monday.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family during this difficult time, and our officers and staff ask for prayers and strength,” the Owasso Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Rest easy Howie, we love you, you will be missed.”

Smith would often interact with local residents while on patrol during events such as the city’s monthly Gathering on Main and the department’s annual Shop with Cops in December.

Smith is the second active Owasso police officer to die from COVID-19 this year.

Edgar “Buddy” Pales, 54, a 28-year member of the department, died Aug. 29 after being hospitalized for more than a week with the virus.

Former longtime Owasso Reserve Officer Jose Romero, who served at the department from 2003 through 2016, died from complications related to COVID-19 in Florida on Sept. 7.

Services for Smith have not yet been announced.

