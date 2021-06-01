Longtime Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation president dies at 73

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Stephen Prescott, a physician and medical researcher who led the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to new heights, died Friday of cancer complications. He was 73.
During his 15 years as president of the foundation, Prescott led it through the largest campus expansion in its history. He announced last month that he was retiring because of his health.
At that time, he called his time at OMRF the capstone of a rewarding scientific career.
“I’ve had the great fortune to live a charmed life. I’ve spent each day immersed in medical research,” Prescott said when he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2020. “When you do something you love, you don’t work a day in your life.”
