Longtime 'OETA Movie Club' host B.J. Wexler dies

In a 2016 interview posted on the OETA website, Wexler said the popcorn was real but that he tried not to eat it during the show.

"Every time I try to sneak some during the movie I’m sorry a few minutes later when I get ready to speak on camera," Wexler said. Those tiny little kernels have a way of sticking around your teeth for hours."

David Davis, director of operations for OKPOP, the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, said he first got to know Wexler when the Oklahoma History Center opened an exhibit titled "Oklahoma @ the Movies" in 2012, which included a section on Wexler's career.

"He came bearing a gift of his iconic popcorn bucket, which we prominently displayed while celebrating his long career and his deep knowledge of film and the Oklahomans who shine in the industry," Davis said. "Today, OKPOP is looking forward to, once again, including the story of B.J. and his influence on so many Oklahomans who love movies."

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Wexler began his 50-year career in broadcasting when he took a job at his college radio station. He came to Oklahoma in 1976 to be the program director for radio station KTOK in Oklahoma City.