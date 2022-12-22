Long-time transportation official Gary Ridley dies

Gary Ridley, who served as executive director of both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as well as state transportation secretary, has died.

Ridley, 77, began his long career in 1965 as an equipment operator with ODOT and worked his way through a succession of jobs until Gov. Frank Keating appointed him executive director of the agency in 2001. He added the turnpike system to his portfolio in 2009, when he was also named transportation secretary.

During that time, Ridley oversaw dramatic improvements in the state's roads and bridges as the state earmarked substantial new funding for that purpose.

Ridley stepped down from the two executive director positions in 2013 while continuing as transportation secretary until 2017.

He served a total of 48 years, interrupted by four years as executive director of the Oklahoma Asphalt Paving Association.

“There is no one more well-respected and loved in Oklahoma than Gary Ridley," said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a long-time friend who often brought Ridley to Washington to explain roads and bridges to Congress.

"Gary served his state and his nation faithfully, always putting others before himself," Inhofe said in a written statement. "So many of the Oklahoma transportation victories we secured over the years are due to Gary’s hard work and deep understanding of how to make roads and bridges safer.

"Not only was he a vital expert in the transportation sector and a true gentleman, but he was first and foremost my friend."

"Gary’s leadership and development foresight has helped pave the way for our state’s robust infrastructure and will leave a legacy for future generations," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a written statement.

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, who worked with Ridley in the Oklahoma Legislature and as an aide to Keating, said Ridley "was bipartisan in his style and incorruptible as a person and a public official."

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat noted Ridley's "blue collar work ethic."

"When he took over as secretary of transportation, we were ranked near last for deficient roads and bridges," Treat said. "Because of his foresight and the projects he set in motion, we are now ranked in the top five for best roads and bridges."