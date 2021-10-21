Local radio talk show host Pat Campbell dies

Pat Campbell, a Tulsa-based conservative talk radio personality, died Oct. 20 after a long battle with brain cancer.
His age was not available.
Campbell, who came to Tulsa from Orlando, Florida, helmed his own show on 1170 KFAQ-AM for 13 years before departing in 2021.
He was nationally hailed as a voice for conservative values and had appeared as a guest on television shows on Fox News Channel and other news networks.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was among many Oklahomans reacting to the news of Campbell's death.
"Pat — always larger than life — had a profound impact on television and radio, proudly representing Tulsa and Oklahoma locally and nationally," Inhofe said. "Yet, more than being a pioneer for conservative values in America, he was a friend. This loss will be felt for years to come."
Inhofe added that last year he helped the ailing broadcaster achieve one of his "bucket list" items.
"He had always wanted to fly upside down with me in my airplane," said Inhofe, a licensed pilot. "On Sept. 5, 2020, Pat was able to cross that off his list, and I was honored to be a part of it."
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern paid tribute to Campbell on Thursday morning on the House floor in Washington, D.C.
"He was a friend not only to me but to many Oklahomans who listened to him on the radio every morning," Hern said.
"Pat had an extraordinary impact on radio, not only in Tulsa, but around the nation. He was a passionate voice for conservative values and a truly great friend."
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell remembered Campbell on Twitter: "Tough to hear about the passing of my friend and Tulsa radio talk show host Pat Campbell this morning. He was a patriot, and a great husband and father. I sure enjoyed our conversations over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP my friend."
Campbell, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, and former math teacher, established himself nationally in the early 2000s with a talk radio show based out of Orlando.
He made his Tulsa debut in 2008 with KFAQ.
He said at the time of his hire, "I was just blown away with my visit to Tulsa."
According to Campbell's Twitter account, a memorial service is planned for the near future, with time, date and location to be announced.
