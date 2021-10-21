Local radio talk show host Pat Campbell dies

Pat Campbell, a Tulsa-based conservative talk radio personality, died Oct. 20 after a long battle with brain cancer.

His age was not available.

Campbell, who came to Tulsa from Orlando, Florida, helmed his own show on 1170 KFAQ-AM for 13 years before departing in 2021.

He was nationally hailed as a voice for conservative values and had appeared as a guest on television shows on Fox News Channel and other news networks.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was among many Oklahomans reacting to the news of Campbell's death.

"Pat — always larger than life — had a profound impact on television and radio, proudly representing Tulsa and Oklahoma locally and nationally," Inhofe said. "Yet, more than being a pioneer for conservative values in America, he was a friend. This loss will be felt for years to come."

Inhofe added that last year he helped the ailing broadcaster achieve one of his "bucket list" items.

"He had always wanted to fly upside down with me in my airplane," said Inhofe, a licensed pilot. "On Sept. 5, 2020, Pat was able to cross that off his list, and I was honored to be a part of it."