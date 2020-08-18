Lisa Harmon Ohlde died on August 13, 2020. Born on June 3, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lisa lived at various times in Oklahoma, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Indiana, before returning to the Tulsa area in 2001.
After high school Lisa trained to be a chairside dental assistant, which she was for a number of years. But she found her career as an administrative and organizational whiz, working in both hospitality and professional services firms. She was employed by Halley, McDaniel, and Cuite, PLLC, at the time of her death.
Lisa was involved in both local congregations and regional church leadership in the ELCA for much of her adult life. Her faith in the graciousness of God was manifest in the joy she found in serving others and in her work for a church where all are welcome. She was most recently a member at First Lutheran Church, Tulsa.
A life-long crafter, Lisa was especially fond of cross-stitching and the fellowship she found with fellow crafters. She treasured a circle of high school friends with whom she maintained close bonds through the years. And she had an unapologetic love of Star Trek across its many incarnations. Most of all, Lisa cherished her family, including many deemed family-by-heart.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, Lisa remained determined to live life vibrantly as much as possible. And she did. In 2017 she met Robert Ohlde and together, through church, theater, and quiet time, they found loveto the delight of her children and their friends. Lisa and Robert were married in January 2019, and in June 2020 they moved into their present home. She died at home on hospice care surrounded by her family.
Lisa is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Ohlde; three beloved sons, Benjamin Zamora-Weiss (Jessica), Andrew Milzarek (Juliauna Zewalk), and Jack Milzarek (Lindsey Chambers); a sister, Mary Harmon Bond; and two nieces, Britney and Breanne; and by a host of others who came to regard her as family -- because she was. She was the daughter of James and Sherry Harmon, both of whom preceded her in death.
No memorial service is planned during the pandemic, but Lisa's family feels held by the love and care of so many -- thank you.
Memorial gifts can be made to The First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.