Our beloved Lisa was abruptly called home to our Heavenly Father on August 4, 2020. Lisa Anne Dunn Prather was born on December 15, 1957 in Tulsa, OK, to James Thomas Dunn Jr. and Susan Helen (Schempf) Dunn. She spent her childhood frustrating her father, arguing with her sister and insulting her teachers. In part because of this, she attended McClure, Grimes, Nimitz, Memorial, and graduated from Monte Cassino in 1975. After high school, Lisa followed her sister to Stillwater and attended (very few, if any) classes at Oklahoma State University. While there, she met the love of her life, Charles Wayne Prather. To frustrate her family further, they eloped on May 27, 1977. After a short honeymoon at Shangri-la Resort on Grand Lake they moved to Tulsa, where Lisa worked three jobs to put Charlie through TU Law School. In 1984, they welcomed their first daughter, Lindsay. Shortly after, in 1987, they welcomed their daughter, Allix. Motherhood was Lisa's calling. Always demanding the best for her kids, she and Charlie bought a house and moved up the street from one of the best elementary schools in town, Eliot Elementary, just before Lindsay began kindergarten. After Eliot, the girls attended Cascia Hall Preparatory for the extent of their middle and high school years. Lisa was a fixture in the volleyball and basketball stands, always cheering on the Commandos and arguing with the refs. Her girls without a doubt brought her the most joy in life. In the last six years she was especially proud and elated to become a "Gigi" to her grandchildren, Charli and Thomas. Professionally, Lisa worked as a gymnastics coach for many years that included coaching Lindsay for a time. She had multiple jobs over the years, but later in life found her passion working as the Procurement Coordinator at Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa. She was born for that job, as Lisa's favorite pastimes were bargain shopping and negotiating deals. Lisa was fierce, loyal, and always stood up for what she believed in. She was a true athlete who enjoyed playing tennis, golf and most recently pickle ball. She had an abundance of friends, both life-long and new. She loved dogs immensely and at a minimum had one dog (and at one time eleven) for the entirety of her life. She really blossomed into the best version of herself the last few years. She was lucky enough to take several incredible trips recently with her girls, husband, grandbabies, and family. Charlie and Lisa began splitting their time between Tulsa and Grand Lake, a place that meant a great deal to each of them. She was funny, combative, smart and always the life of the party. She was honest to a fault and loved to argue, so you always knew where you stood with Lisa. Her moral compass was always on point. She had an infectious laugh. Those of us who are left behind are richly blessed for having had her in our lives. Her legacy and laughter will live on in those that loved her most. She will be sorely missed. She was simply the very best person we have ever encountered on this earth. Lisa is survived by her husband, Charlie; daughters, Lindsay Duncan (spouse Michael) of Anchorage, AK and Allix Prather of Houston, TX; her father, James T. Dunn Jr. and stepmother, Brenda of Tulsa, OK; brothers and sisters, Sheree Rose (spouse Bobby) of Plano, TX, James T. Dunn III of Newport Beach, CA, Laurie Whitcomb of Davis, CA, and Chris Cedar of Austin, TX; nephews, Francis J. Rose of Plano, TX and Ryan Rose of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Charli and Thomas Duncan of Anchorage, AK; extended family, Ronnie Prather (spouse Natalie) of Ponca City, OK and Terry Prather (spouse Amber) and their children, Cole and Caitlin of Edmond, OK. The family would like to extend our most sincere thanks, and in fact cannot thank enough family and friends for the outpouring of love in the form of cards, food, flowers, emails, messages and visits. A private family service was held on August 7, 2020 at St. Rita's Chapel. The family plans to hold a celebration of life (which she greatly deserved) at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Lisa's name to Emergency Infant Services of Tulsa, St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
