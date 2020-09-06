Linda May Hunter

Linda May Shumard Hunter died on August 31, 2020, at her home in Tulsa.
Linda was born August 24, 1937, in Tulsa to Mark McCormick Shumard and Martha Ann Cole Shumard. She graduated from Central High School in 1955. She attended Oklahoma State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in business and advertising in 1959, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
In 1960, she married Robert Hunter at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, they had a son, Robert Mark, who was born in 1967. In 1973, they moved back to Tulsa from Schenectady, NY, so that Bob could start his own manufacturing business, American Manufacturing Co. Linda handled the business's accounting. The couple worked side-by-side for long hours to build a successful business. The company closed in 2015 after Bob's death.
Linda was also a championship tennis player who competed and won many national tournaments including the Senior Olympics and the Missouri Valley Championship.
She was a devoted servant to First Presbyterian of Tulsa. She was a lifelong member that contributed in many ways that included organizing the transportation committee and Sunday hospitality greeters.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Virginia Jean Baker and her husband, Terry, of Arlington, Texas; her sister, Patricia Ann Shumard of Pasadena, California; her husband, Robert Michael Hunter; and a brother-in-law, Thomas A. Hunter, of Tulsa.
She is survived by her son, Robert Mark Hunter, of Tulsa; a brother-in-law, Gerald R. Hunter, and his wife, Joy, of Dallas; and a sister-in-law, Judith Johnson Hunter, of Tulsa. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be a private graveside service on Friday, September 11, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.