Linda Louise Dysert Mann joined the love of her life, Tom, and her mother, Gene Harrell Dysert, in eternity at the end of her battle with ovarian cancer on July 17, 2020. She was at home and surrounded by her adoring family. Linda was born on October 22, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas and raised in the loving household of Peter Allen Dysert (whom she called "Daddy" her entire life) and Gene, along with her younger sister, Teresa Dysert Fields of Tulsa, and her younger brother, Peter Allen Dysert, II of Dallas. Her formative years were spent in Dallas, and it is there, while attending Bryan Adams High School, that she met and fell in love with Tom. They married on December 29, 1967, and their love would become a model for their children and all who knew them.
They both graduated from Southern Methodist University, and Linda began teaching elementary school as they started their lives in Dallas. On April 5, 1974, their first daughter, Ashleigh Elizabeth Boedeker was born, followed just 15 months later by their second daughter, Kristin Allison Jamison ("Allison"), and five years later their family was completed with the birth of their son, Paul Thomas Mann II ("Tommy"). With Linda at its center, her family was cast in love and forged through a lifetime of surmounting Tom's health challenges together. Nonetheless, she achieved perfect attendance at recitals, games, and graduations.
In 1980, she and Tom moved the family to Tulsa, and throughout their children's lives, the family home was a gathering point for all of their children's friends, many of whom considered Linda a second mother in whom they could also confide and find extra love. While living in Tulsa, Linda was also able to share her life with her lifelong best friend and the greatest sister ever known, Teresa. Linda's kindness, caring, and gentle nature endeared her to all who met her, and she considered everyone a friend. Linda was rich in friendships, developing enduring and meaningful relationships at every stage in her life. She was deeply involved in her children's lives and in the communities in which she lived. In addition to serving as coach, mentor, chaperone, and sponsor for her children's activities, Linda was also active with Children's Day Nursery, Symphony Set, the American Heart Association, Tulsa Opera, and other organizations.
Linda had a keen eye for design and comfort, and had a flair for decorating. She transformed every house her family lived in to a comfortable and stylish home, and welcomed friends and guests to enjoy the warm environment she created. She was the ultimate hostess, always considering every detail to ensure her guests felt at home and loved. An avid and competitive bridge player, Linda earned her Life Master certification and enjoyed playing with Tom in competitions and in numerous bridge groups with her many friends.
On April 17, 2003, her true life's calling began with the birth of the first of her seven grandchildren, Griffin Boedeker, followed by Greer Boedeker, Jude Jamison, Charlotte Boedeker, Aven Jamison, Patrick Mann, and Lily Mann. Mimi, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was simply unmatched. She was always up for whatever activity her grandchildren wanted from card games to sporting events to movie nights with Mimi, she never hesitated to say yes to whatever her grandchildren asked. The grandchildren knew no greater excitement than an impending visit from Mimi, and the joy of her presence in their lives was all any child could hope for. They will cherish her memory.
Later in life, she returned to teaching by serving as the GED Examiner for Union Public Schools and helping hundreds of area adults change their lives through education. There, she accumulated more deep friendships, just as she did at every other stop in life.
When Linda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, Tom switched to caregiver, aiding her through surgery and chemotherapy. Tom passed away in 2017 just months after Linda entered remission for the first time, and Linda loved and missed him every day thereafter. Linda went through three rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries to treat her disease. Throughout her battle, she always sought to comfort those around her and spend as much time as possible with her family and friends.
She is survived by her Daddy; her children and their families, including sons- and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dan Boedeker, Lt. Col.(Ret.) Eric Jamison, and Jennifer Scannell, Esq.; her sister and brother-in-law, Rusty Fields; brother and sister-in-law, Linda Helm Dysert; nephews, Chris Dailey and husband, Marty Scharpf, Cameron Dailey and wife, Sydnee and sons, Connar and Aidan, Peter Dysert, III and wife, Lauren and son, Ford, Greg Fields, and niece, Katie Dysert Kirkwood and husband, Kent and son, Dax.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's honor to the FH Foundation (www.thefhfoundation.org).
