Leslie Gay Darnell Collins passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020, at her home in Sherman, Texas. She was surrounded by family and friends who loved and cherished her.

We would love for Leslie's friends to join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service and Birthday party on her birthday, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Reynolds Funeral Home, AdamsCrest Chapel, 1916 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK 74112.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

