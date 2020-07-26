Larry E. Evans of Tulsa passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020 while vacationing in Sheridan, MT. Larry was born in Moline, IL, in October, 1948 to Lawrence and Lillian Evans. He attended Rock Island High School and received a B.A. from the University of Illinois where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972 and afterward he earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa. He remained a resident of Tulsa for the rest of his life where he began his career as a lawyer practicing law primarily in the oil and gas industry. He actively served for years on the Real Property Law Section Title Examination Standards Committee.
Larry enjoyed woodworking, golf, fly fishing and helping others. He actively supported fishing conservation efforts in Oklahoma, Colorado and Montana throughout his life. He was an active member of the Christ Episcopal Church in both Tulsa and Sheridan, MT. He also supported numerous social causes throughout his life including The Rotary Club of Tulsa, where he served as President in 1989, and Habitat for Humanity.
Larry is survived by his partner, Barbara Kauffmann of Tulsa, OK; his son, Allan Evans of San Francisco, CA; his sister, Lynne Hoots of Bluffs, IL; and his four beloved dogs. A memorial celebration of Larry's life is planned on October 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Five Oaks Lodge in Jenks, OK. Larry's ashes will be scattered overlooking the Montana trout streams and vistas he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity or animal rescue organization would be appreciated.
