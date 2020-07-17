On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Lense Edward Ramey, Sr., better known as L.E., passed away at the age of 94. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Faith Church, Glenpool.
L.E. was born in Bixby, Oklahoma, on June 1, 1926, to Virgie (Reynolds) and Stiller Ray Ramey. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. He joined the Tulsa Fire Department in 1950 and was a member for 24 years. Additionally, he had various other employment endeavors up until his retirement in 2004.
He married Norma Jean Williams on December 7, 1945. They raised one son, Lense Edward Ramey, Jr., and one daughter, Marsha Kathleen Sperling. They moved to Kiefer, Oklahoma, in 1957. In Kiefer, he became an esteemed member of the community, serving on the school board for five years and many other community organizations. He was preceded in death by Norma on July 15, 2004, and married Kay Ramey on July 10, 2008.
L.E. loved to travel and attend his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities. He was well known for his energy and zest for life. He loved to dance, tell stories and jokes, and really enjoyed fish fries. He had a big heart and he helped a lot of people. His care and concern for others was always evident and far-reaching.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stiller Ray and Virgie Ramey; sister, Ina Shanks; sister, Mildred McElroy; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Loretta Ramey.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Ramey; sister, Laura Pierce of Sapulpa; son, Lense Ramey, Jr. and wife, Ruth, of Kiefer; daughter, Marsha Sperling of Sapulpa; granddaughter, Staci Martindale and husband, Jory, of Sapulpa; grandsons, Justin Sperling of Kiefer, Bradley Ramey and wife, Kristy, of Kiefer, Lense Ramey III and wife, Angela, of Kiefer; great-grandaughters, Allyson Skaggs, Mandy Ramey, Lauren Ramey, Breanna Ramey; great-grandson, Lense Ramey IV; great-great-grandson, Kolsin Klutts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.