Kenneth Raymond Tieman, Broken Arrow, OK, on July 18, 2020 went peacefully into the presence of his King surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born January 21, 1937, on his father's dairy farm in Corder, MO, where he grew up and worked. He attended Elmhurst Collage in Elmhurst, IL. After collage he attended IBM school. He married Frances Marie Nash of Kansas City, MO, on New Year's Day in 1959. They were married 61 years. Kenneth went to work for Skelly Oil Company in Kansas City in 1958. He took leave from Skelly to join the Air Force. They transferred to Tulsa, OK. He saw Skelly through its changes from Skelly to Getty and finally Texaco where he worked in the same building on Boulder Avenue until he retired in 1994.
After retirement from Texaco, he built a woodworking shop and made beautiful oak creations. He and Fran traveled around the region attending craft shows and events until retiring again in 2003.
Kenneth was always active in church, where he served on the board and as an elder. Kenneth was devoted to God, his family, and his country.
His parents, Raymond and Mildred Tieman of Alma, MO, preceded him in death as did his granddaughter, Amanda Nichole Fowler of Tulsa.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Tieman; son, Randle Ray Tieman, Fort Myers, FL; daughters, Kendra Lynn Tieman, Key West, FL and Shawna Tieman, Tulsa OK; grandchildren, Jesse and Rachael Locust, Okmulgee and Alicia and Chris Whitaker, Broken Arrow, OK, Brianna Dunn, Hutto, TX; great-grandchildren, James and Linkin Whitaker.
No services are planned at this time.
